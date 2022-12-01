Our viewpoint | Independent panel investigations

Witness Reporter

The concept of an independent panel investigation should not only be invoked when there are allegations against a sitting president, as whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer with regard to the Phala Phala scandal.

Government ministers, premiers and MECs should be made to face the same process whenever there are suspicions that they violated their oath of office.

As things stands, government ministers can only be removed from office at the will of a sitting president.

On the other hand, premiers and MECs can only get the chop if they fall out of favour with the leaders of their political parties.

Despite their leaders’ oaths of office promising to put the citizens and the country first, some government departments fall short of this ideal.

A recent example was when the KwaZulu-Natal social development department returned millions of rands meant for job creation to national treasury.

The department, which was given the funds by national treasury to launch a job-creation programme within the province’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector, returned the money after failing to spend it.

This despite the fact that unemployment in the province had reached crisis proportions.

As the department’s political head, there could be an argument for the MEC to be held to account for the jobs which were not created as a result of her department’s failure to spend the funds meant for job creation.

Only an investigation such as the one conducted by the panel around the Phala Phala matter, could establish without fear or favour whether the MEC should be held accountable.

Instead of relying on a premier, who belongs to the same political party as the MEC, citizens could be best served if an independent panel step were to step in.

But, who would decide what is worthy of the time and money spent on such an investigation, given the multiple problems faced by each department in the province?

Therein lies the rub.