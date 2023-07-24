Our Viewpoint | Investing in infrastructure

By Our Viewpoint

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday pledged more funds for the development of Pietermaritzburg’s Darvill Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTWs).

The pledge was made when he visited the uMgundundlovu District Municipality to inspect the area’s water facilities.

With the national government having already pumped R1 billion into the facility’s upgrades, Ramaphosa said more funds were being sourced for the further development of the wastewater treatment plant.

The allocation of more funds towards the wastewater treatment plant is important, as it will significantly benefit the people of the district, especially when it comes to producing drinkable water.

His assurance to the residents that the government is committed to sourcing the necessary funds for this development leaves them with hope that things are going to improve.

Ramaphosa, who also officiated at a sod-turning ceremony for a reservoir dam which will soon be constructed in Mpophomeni in the uMngeni Municipality, said government’s plans to roll out infrastructure projects in the uMgungundlovu District and other parts of the country, were now on track.

This is commendable, especially given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on such initiatives. Infrastructure development not only improves the living conditions of the people but also creates much-needed job opportunities, which is vital for economic recovery and growth.

The Vulindlela bulk water supply development scheme, overseen by the uMngeni-uThukela Water Board, holds the promise of improving water supply in the Vulindlela area, where residents currently face challenges with protracted water outages and limited access to the water grid.

It is important for the government to invest in water infrastructure and wastewater treatment facilities, not only for environmental and public health reasons but also as a means of creating employment opportunities and supporting economic development in the region.

Ramaphosa’s visit signifies a positive outlook for the future of the district and its residents, as long as promises made are kept.