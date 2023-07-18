Our Viewpoint | It’s the legacy that counts

By Witness Reporter

Nelson Mandela’s birthday today, which South Africa celebrates with a national campaign to do good for 67 minutes, is overshadowed by a week of truck torching and economic sabotage on our national roads, followed closely by the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Jacob Zuma’s SCA appeal, maintaining that Zuma should go back to jail, which has magnified mounting fears of possible unrest.

This all coincides with the anniversary of the July unrest last week.

As The Witness columnist Cyril Madlala asked in his column last Thursday, “What would Madiba make of today’s South Africa?”

ALSO READ | Opinion | Mandela Day

His birthday seems like a fitting time, especially amid all the chaos and multiple crises facing this country currently, to reflect on his legacy as the founder of our democracy.

The South Africa Madiba fought for is not the South Africa we live in today, but that doesn’t mean his legacy and the ideology he fought for and lived out should die with him.

Some will argue the current 67 minutes is too insignificant a drop in the ocean when held up to the multitude of challenges; remembering him for 67 minutes won’t change the situation we’re in.

It won’t stop the rolling blackouts, corruption, crime, murders … the list goes on.

It may, however, remind us of the power of uniting in numbers, a concept our democracy is founded on, and the spirit of ubuntu that goes hand in hand with Madiba’s vision of a rainbow nation.

We know the power of uniting together for the greater good.

ALSO READ | ‘Mandela Day Marathon’ which changed name has been postponed

We witnessed how it quelled the volatile situation during the July unrest; we witness how the united efforts of an active citizenry and ratepayer organisations keep local municipalities accountable and fight for citizens on the ground.

Madiba’s fight for freedom and equality for all was not a peaceful one.

Despite this, his ideology leadership, and legacy were premised on upholding peace and unity.

What would Madiba make of all this? We can’t say, but we can decide how we respond and keep his legacy alive.