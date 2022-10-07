Our viewpoint | Keeping tourists safe

Witness Reporter

The murder of German tourist Joerg Schnarr in the Kruger National Park has fast become fodder to question South Africa’s position as an international tourist destination.

South African news headlines quickly highlighted the implications this has for the country’s tourism.

ALSO READ | Manhunt launched after German tourist murdered en route to Kruger Park

Coming out of Tourism Month dedicated to marketing South Africa as a great tourism location, following two Covid-19 travel-starved years, our country’s economy desperately needs the world to look upon us as a desirable place to holiday.

And we are.

We’ve got strong selling points, but the question that begs to be asked is how safe can we keep our tourists?

Speaking to the media on Wednesday evening, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said: “We need to make sure this never happens in our land again.”

It’s easy to say that. How is she going to guarantee it?

Sisulu also said on air: “South Africa is indeed a very safe place.”

Perhaps herein lies the problem.

Maybe it’s time to be honest with tourists from the get go about the reality on the ground.

“Live like the locals” has become a trendy travel catchphrase.

Maybe that’s what tourists need to do, when it comes to crime.

Maybe being hospitable means not white-washing the backdrop.

Local residents have, in the wake of the murder, been vocal about the high rate of crime around the Numbi gate entrance to the Kruger, with someone questioning why Numbi Gate is still open.

Let’s not forget crime in South Africa is largely opportunistic and fuelled by poverty.

Tourists are “walking gold” and often naïve.

We need to protect them by doing our part to ensure tourist spots are safe areas, but also, that dangerous areas are highlighted as such.

To make South Africa safe for tourists, we need to make South Africa safe, full stop.

Until then, every stakeholder, from government and the tourism sector, has a part to play in making sure, “this never happens again”.