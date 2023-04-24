Our Viewpoint | Kudos to SAPS

By Witness Reporter

The police’s swift work, which resulted in the arrests of hitmen who gunned down 10 family members in Imbali on Friday, is to be applauded.

Hours after the crime took place, police were tipped-off to four suspects partaking in an alleged cleansing ritual, near the crime scene.

When police approached the men they started shooting at police, forcing them to fire back.

This resulted in the death of one man, who police claimed to be a notorious criminal, and the arrests of another two suspects, one of whom was injured during the shootout.

The suspect who was killed has been identified as a criminal on the SAPS’s most wanted list, who was linked to many crimes in and around Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

It is good news to know that, thanks to the efficient response and investigation of the police, there are now three fewer brazen alleged killers roaming the streets and terrorising communities.

We hope the arrest of the fourth suspect will follow soon. The prolific rise of hitmen and mass murders is beyond a point of concern; it’s a rapidly-deepening crisis.

We therefore applaud every effort by the SAPS to remove violent killers from our society, whose members are being forced to watch their backs on a daily basis.

It must also be mentioned that SAPS did not lose any members in what eyewitnesses described as a “movie scene” shootout. While it is reassuring that, in the context of spiralling gun violence, our highly trained and skilled police officers are a match for hardened criminals, their skill does not compensate for the lack of resources our local SAPS continues to suffer.

The under-resourced Plessislaer SAPS has repeatedly scored top spots in the quarterly crime stats reports for murder.

At the crime scene on Friday Police minister Bheki Cele conceded that resources are severely strained, admitting Plessislaer had outgrown its station.

We hope that Cele’s call for a police station in Imbali will materialise soon. It’s tragic that 10 people had to die to finally wake up national SAPS.