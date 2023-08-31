Our Viewpoint | KZN government anti-crime plan

By Our Viewpoint

While the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government’s plan to build a social compact as part of its response to the province’s rising crime rate should be commended, such a collaboration could lead to disaster if not properly managed.

The provincial government, which on Tuesday met various stakeholders, including traditional leaders, business and community policing forums (CPFs), wants the entire society to join the province’s war against crime.

This at the back of national crime statistics showing that the province has the highest rape and murder rates in the country.

ALSO READ | Anti-crime measures in KZN unveiled

Without a doubt, a social compact such as the one being proposed by the provincial government could galvanise citizens against crime and criminals.

As we speak there are a number of communities in the province that have been able to keep crime at bay through, among other things, the formation of CPFs.

The success of localised anti-crime initiatives is mainly due to the fact that it is community members who know best their surroundings and neighbours, including those who live a life of crime.

Secondly, the fact that crime directly impacts on community members themselves is a great motivation for the community to root out illegal activities within their neigbourhood.

However, if not managed properly, the social compact against crime could end up becoming part of the problem which it has been created to address.

ALSO READ | Crime Stats: KZN is SA’s murder capital

In 1996, a Cape Town community fighting drug-related crimes within its area, shot and set alight suspected drug dealer Rashied Staggie.

In Phoenix north of Durban, some community members who during the 2021 looting went out to the streets to protect property and human lives, ended up killing innocent people.

In its call for citizens to be actively involved in the fight against crime, the provincial government should be cautious not to invite those intending to use the war against crime as an excuse to commit crimes.