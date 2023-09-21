Our Viewpoint | Land invasions

By Our Viewpoint

Land invaders have set up home on a piece of land bordering the Old and New Greytown roads near Bakerville.

They were moved off the property twice this year but returned and have now built informal structures.

Residents are concerned about an escalation of crime, illegal dumping, their properties being devalued, illegal electricity connections and the area becoming an eyesore.

The residents’ concerns are valid.

When they moved into the area, the shacks were not there.

They are justifiably worried about their properties’ prices dropping as people are not inclined to pay good prices to live next to an informal settlement.

One of the invaders, Moegeti Mabusela, told The Witness that his family had rented a shack in the Swapo informal settlement before moving to the vacant land.

He added they have not heard from the municipality, the councillor or those who are said to be the owners of the land.

He said they want to be left alone because they deserve roofs over their heads.

Not hearing anything from the municipality or the landowners could mean that the municipality and landowners do not care about what is happening.

While the municipality needs to do more to provide shelter for the poor and homeless, it is the landowners’ responsibility to get an interdict to move the invaders and prevent more invaders from occupying the land.

What the landowners don’t seem to realise is that if they delay in taking action, the settlement will grow to such an extent that they will not be able to reclaim their land.

This is what happened in Thornville a few years ago.

Landowners got an order to demolish illegally constructed upmarket houses and when they tried, the illegal land occupiers got together and stopped the demolitions from taking place.

Action must be taken now, to deal with invasions and to ensure there is enough decent housing for those in need.