Our Viewpoint | Lawless roads

There’s no disputing that a significant contributing factor to our hazardous roads, coupled with failing infrastructure, lack of maintenance and visible policing, is the lawlessness of drivers.

The frustration “that people don’t know how to drive anymore” is repeated frequently, and witnessed regularly.

Not coincidental, what is not witnessed is the presence of traffic officers to pick up on the lawlessness that rules the road. (Have you noticed how many cars don’t have number plates?)

The R3 billion worth of fake vehicle licence discs we heard about this week is just the tip of a fast-cracking iceberg.

We live with the repercussions of corruption on almost every level, down to the roads we drive on.

The issue surrounding the 820 cases of fraudulent vehicle licence discs around the country is a compounded one.

First, it’s linked to the dwindling number of functioning post offices in South Africa.

The sad sight of more and more post offices closing shop has not only impacted grant recipients and residents —for whom, suddenly, having a local post office has become somewhat of a luxury — the closures have also once again highlighted the opportunistic criminal element lurking in our society.

These fraudulent licence discs are just part of the corruption found in the licensing department.

The bribery (cool-drink money) at testing stations is one common form of corruption that has been left to fester so long it’s become normalised.

Counting the cost of a R3 billion loss to the Department of Transport comes just after the country’s only working licence machine broke last week — imagine how much the department could do with R3 billion.

Let’s not mention how much safer our roads would be if people earned their right to drive on it legally, and the Department of Transport could afford the resources to hold errant drivers to book.