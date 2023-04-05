Our Viewpoint | Leaning traffic light poles

By Janice Whitelaw

The leaning traffic light poles in Moses Mabhida Road, as reported in this newspaper yesterday, have not been repaired for three months despite being a potential safety hazard to road users and pedestrians.

This is unacceptable and Msunduzi Municipality needs to prioritise fixing them, not just in Edendale but throughout the city.

Apart from being a safety hazard, leaning traffic light poles can cause confusion as to which light is facing which traffic lane, leading to traffic accidents and congestion.

Traffic problems also have the potential to enrage motorists and lead to road-rage incidents.

In addition, some of the poles lean at such an angle that they are in danger of falling, which could cause serious injury to anyone walking near one.

Msunduzi in not a financially strong municipality.

If an accident occurs as a result of these unattended traffic light poles, the municipality could be held liable for damages or injuries that might occur.

The leaning light poles also present a poor image of the municipality.

They show that the municipality is failing in its duty to maintain its assets.

This makes residents lose faith in local government.

Residents and ratepayers start questioning where their rates money is going and start thinking that the municipality is good for nothing, riddled with fraud and corruption.

In addition, it presents a bad image to people visiting the city.

They may get a sense that the city is neglected and not a place they would want to settle in or visit again.