Our Viewpoint | Load shedding in the cold weather

The coldest week of the year so far, is an inopportune time for residents to be battling with ongoing electricity outages.

Until yesterday, even load shedding had been lenient.

The shift back to stage six is a reminder that, despite Electricity minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa’s proclamations on inroads being made to secure an endgame to load shedding, the threats to our fragile grid are a sign that we are far from out of the woods.

With large parts of the country experiencing freezing conditions this week, especially Gauteng, where it snowed for the first time in 10 years, this is the week Ramokgopa’s earlier winter warning prophesied.

In Pietermaritzburg, residents have also been left shivering in the dark.

In yesterday’s Witness, we reported on the ongoing electricity failures in Prestbury due to unmaintained infrastructure.

Pelham residents reported not having electricity since Monday.

Today’s paper reports that Nhlalakahle Settlement residents protested in Bombay Road in Northdale on Tuesday night, after a transformer blew and left them in the dark.

With temperatures plummeting as low as one degree this week, facing the cold with no electricity is bound to put people in a foul mood.

If it isn’t Eskom’s load shedding, it is the ongoing issues of failing infrastructure and constant substation and transformer explosions that add to residents’ fury.

With climate change proving that harsh, unpredictable weather conditions are becoming more of the norm, it is a wake-up call for Msunduzi to weatherproof its infrastructure.

Msunduzi, in its response to Prestbury’s outages, attributes the cause to “inclement weather”.

While we watch Eskom struggle to manage its demand and supply, our city infrastructure faces its own threats from the elements.

How much longer must residents, quite literally, be left out in the cold?