Our Viewpoint | Load shedding promises

Deputy President Paul Mashatile told the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association last Thursday that he is “confident” load shedding will be a thing of the past in 2024.

Anyone heard that promise before, but pertaining to previous years?

Last week, the country was again hit by the ravages of stage six load shedding.

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told a press briefing on Sunday that last week was one of the most difficult weeks, adding that stage six was being treated as an extraordinary situation.

He too presented a mouthful of familiar promises many South Africans will be loathe to swallow.

“We are going to take all necessary measures to end load shedding and we will not take shortcuts,” Ramakgopa said.

Does he think none of us have ever followed Eskom’s woes, and are completely in the dark about the problems the power utility faces?

It appears so, because he continued in this vein: “One of the issues at Eskom for many years has been the maintenance of the power stations; we are now beginning to accelerate maintenance plans so that we continue to increase the megawatts they produce and get the designed capacity to end load shedding.”

Why is this being said like a new revelation?

“Unfortunately, Eskom power plants remained exposed to tripping [and] we do not know which plant will trip and when.

There is no shortcut to this situation, we must be prudent and diligent.

“We must stick to philosophy maintenance; or we do planned maintenance according to the prescriptions of the manufacturer.”

The way politicians speak down to their constituents is nothing less than condescending.

In fact, it could be said that most South Africans are at stage nine of politicians’ promises about ending load shedding effectively, with stage one being completely happy and having total trust, and stage 10 being totally gatvol, with a zero trust rating.