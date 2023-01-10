Our Viewpoint | Mafia-like tactics

Witness Reporter

The attempts on the lives of both Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor professor Sakhela Buhlungu are evidence of the depths to which criminal elements have sunk when it comes to protecting their nefarious interests.

It’s clear that there must be greater intervention to keep those who are in serious danger of assassination safer, and like Buhlungu said, the time for mere platitudes and condolences is over for those whose lives are threatened.

Buhlungu has been the subject of an assassination attempt previously when a man shot at his home after the university started clamping down on corruption.

In a shooting last Friday, which he believes targeted him, his bodyguard Mboneli Vesele was shot dead.

The university’s transport and fleet manager Petrus Roet was shot dead in a suspected hit in May last year.

In a Hollywood style shocker, the country heard that de Ruyter was the subject of an alleged cyanide poisoning attempt at Eskom’s Sunninghill offices recently.

It’s clear that the criminals in state-owned enterprises and other entities are at the point where they are so determined not to lose their ill-gotten tenders or contracts that they will stop at nothing to preserve their wealth.

The rot lies deep in the syndicates and alliances that have been allowed to grow, and having become lucrative, those running them feel entitled to resort to mafia-like tactics to stop anyone getting in their way.

People have seen that if those in the top echelons of government could loot the coffers, then it is fair game for all.

There’s no denying the impact that this has had on the country’s moral conscience going to the dogs.

Now it’s those who try to stem the tide of the fallout from this whose lives are in danger. Babita Deokaran paid the ultimate price for this.

No one else should have to.