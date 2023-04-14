Our Viewpoint | Mafia-style hits

By Witness Reporter

Another day, another violent ambush and another mafia-style hit.

KwaZulu-Natal’s gun violence has reached dismaying proportions as feuds spill over into the streets on a daily basis.

Much of this has been confined to the Durban and coastal areas where images of cars sprayed with bullets are a regular feature of news reports.

What we don’t show are the drivers and passengers slumped in their seats, shot dead after slick, seemingly highly organised in-and-out operations.

Yesterday, a man was shot dead in his car at the intersection of Manning Avenue and Ohrtmann Road in Pietermaritzburg.

The scene of the crime is a busy industrial area.

Any of us could have been a passerby.

Any of us could have been collateral damage, driving past or walking to a shop.

The emergence of this style of murder is now disturbingly common.

And arrests are few and far between as criminals dodge the authorities with alarmingly accurate moves.

Gunmen

These gunmen are crack shots, meeting their mark most of the time and unafraid to pull the trigger.

Citizens cannot be blamed for wondering if rogue elements in the police are being paid off by these criminal warlords, or if they are simply out-gunned, out-smarted and out-manoeuvred.

It is clear these brazen thugs fear no one.

The fewer arrests there are, the more emboldened they are becoming.

A senior analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, told News24 recently that their research shows that only 19% of assassination cases are resolved.

So, in theory, you have a one in five chance of getting away with a hit.

Add to this the proliferation of illegal weapons and the dearth of crime intelligence, and the scene is set for a veritable gangster’s paradise.

What can the police do to curb this?

Systematically arrest these perpetrators, whatever it takes. It’s our only hope.