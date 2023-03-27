Our Viewpoint | Mall rebuild a testament to resilience

Witness Reporter

The Greater Edendale Mall last week opened its third and final phase.

This marks a significant milestone in the mall’s reconstruction following the July 2021 civil unrest.

Pietermaritzburg was one of the worst affected cities with several malls having been totally destroyed.

The Witness has reported on the numerous effects the destruction of the mall had on residents, local traders and the shop owners who had been based at the mall.

ALSO READ | Air of excitement as second phase of Greater Edendale Mall reopens

In addition, hundreds of people working in the various businesses were deprived of their livelihoods.

Edendale was left without an important shopping centre.

In addition, the site, where the mall once stood served as a stark reminder of the violence that had taken place.

However, the mall has now been completely reconstructed.

The opening of the final phase means that it is now fully operational once again, providing much needed services that the residents of Edendale had to make do without for three years.

The reopening of the mall is a symbol of hope and resilience in the face of adversity. Speaking to The Witness, Jason McCormick, chief executive officer of Exemplar Retail Limited (the mall’s developer), said they were humbled by the support received from the community for the rebuild.

The rebuilding of the mall has also been a testament to the resilience and determination of the community.

McCormick, said that “a lot of us still carry the scars of what happened during the unrest”.

These words are true for many KZN residents.

ALSO READ | Celebrations as Greater Edendale Mall is officially reopened

While the reconstruction of the mall is a step towards restoring Edendale to normality, the wider impact of the unrest on the local community can’t be overlooked.

It will forever be a blot on the history of this province and for years to come will serve as a warning to investors to be wary of putting roots down here.

It is important that government and relevant stakeholders continue to work to address the underlying issues so that the devastating civil unrest never, ever happens again.