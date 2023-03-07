Our Viewpoint | Maritzburg United registering poor results regularly

Witness Reporter

In its position as the “people’s team” of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, with support across many communities, Maritzburg United is registering poor results regularly.

The situation means that the club is now in serious danger of being relegated from the top football league in the country, known as the DStv Premiership.

“The Blue Army”, which is a widely-accepted nickname that The Witness created several years ago for Maritzburg United’s many loyal fans, is rightly concerned after witnessing the team lose half of its 22 matches played so far this year.

The fans would likely have sensed more trouble after the team’s latest defeat at Harry Gwala Stadium at the weekend left coach Fadlu Davids almost pulling his hair out.

Not for the first time, Davids bemoaned his team’s costly errors, and most of the supporters would have readily accepted his post-match comment to the media.

He said it has become abundantly clear that his unsettled men have to improve drastically and rapidly at both ends of the pitch to avoid being axed from the Premiership this season.

He emphasised a need for “more clinical” attacking in the opposition’s half and a reduction of “switched-off” moments, or lapses of concentrations, during defensive activities.

The team now has eight matches left to escape a dreaded drop from the Premiership to the far less lucrative and glamorous National First Division.

However, since the fans are also paying customers, it is extremely important for the management of the club to do whatever is necessary to support Davids’ work and keep the supporters happy.

This might well include a need for the club’s directors to consider a new business plan for the sporting/business environment, even if Davids’ football warriors do achieve their goal of avoiding relegation in May.

The fans deserve better from Maritzburg United this season and beyond.