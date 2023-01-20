Our Viewpoint | Matric Class of 2022

Witness Reporter

The Class of 2022’s resilience is indisputable.

This batch of matriculants really had their mettle tested, and are probably relieved to put this chapter behind them.

But what future awaits them?

The forecast predicts a sobering picture of unemployment and financial and political crises that will in all likelihood keep them flexing those resilient muscles.

They say the game doesn’t change, the playground just gets bigger; and these big, but soon-to-be-small-again fish have a lot of turbulent ripples to brace themselves for in their new pond.

The pressures of getting good results are largely fuelled by the prescribed importance of getting a tertiary degree, which is still considered the surest path to success.

Motivating that presumption is the deepening unemployment crisis affecting our youth, who are told a costly piece of paper offers exemption from it.

But are we selling youth a straight-jacket formula to success that has proven to flop?

Unfortunately, in our economic climate, despite the increase in funding opportunities, tertiary education is still not as equally accessible as it should be.

Besides, the job market post-qualification is already stretched.

Stories abound of graduates sitting at home without a job or doing menial work to put food on the table.

Sometimes it feels like our matriculants are trained to climb the mountain, just to be left stranded at the top.

In response, an increasing number of youth are leaving and investing their skills and qualifications in other countries.

What are we doing to retain the generation that South Africa’s future depends on?

Degrees have their value; but a resourceful and creative approach to forging future opportunities is lacking.

We need artisans and entrepreneurs who can become self-sustainable and create work.

We need to teach the youth to become solution-oriented, instead of leaving them at the edge of the precipice of the problems they stand to inherit.