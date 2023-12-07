Our viewpoint | Matric ‘pens down’ celebrations

By Our Viewpoint

The accident that claimed the lives of three Newcastle matric pupils travelling from a “pens down” celebration has invigorated the debate around the appropriateness of the kinds of celebrations which pupils engage in after writing their last matric examination.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department, the three pupils died on Monday when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a collision.

While the cause of the accident is unclear at this stage, what can be said at this stage is that the accident was the latest in a chain of tragedies which have been linked to previous pens down parties.

Last year, 21 young people attending a pens down party at East London’s Enyobeni Tavern died under mysterious circumstances.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has since issued a warning to pupils to avoid binge drinking, particularly during pens down parties.

On the other hand, the IFP in KZN has called for a complete ban on pens down parties.

While the concerns of Motshekga and the IFP are understandable, they unfortunately do not bring us any closer to a solution.

It would be naïve to believe that pupils suddenly decide to engage in reckless behaviour during the pens down parties.

The truth of the matter is that the reckless behaviour exhibited by pupils during the pens down celebrations is a reflection of a lifestyle which they are accustomed to, both at home and at school.

It is a well-known fact that pupils of various ages frequent pubs and taverns across the country throughout the year, with the difference being that at the end of the year, the alcohol-fuelled parties happen under the theme of “pens down”.

So, if we are really concerned about the conduct of our children, we should look beyond the pens down parties and focus on the factors which contribute to their reckless behaviour in general.