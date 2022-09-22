Our viewpoint | Misusing grants

Witness Reporter

The fact that KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sihle Zikalala has warned municipalities against misusing municipal grants because this impacts negatively on service delivery is in itself cause for concern.

It is worrying when an MEC feels it necessary to point out something this obvious to a gathering of mayors, councillors and executive committee members from municipalities.

These are people who should know they are there to serve the community, and as Zikalala pointed out, should be acting in the community’s best interests by using municipal grants for that which they were intended in the first place.

There are many councils that end up having to return grants that have not been used within the time frame they are meant to be used, or that get negative audit outcomes for misusing grants.

These grants are paid out by Treasury after applications are made for them.

They are meant for specific purposes and there is an enormous amount of trust placed in municipalities to spend the money wisely.

There is money available to improve infrastructure and the municipal infrastructure grant can be used for poverty eradication and service delivery.

There are also funds available from treasury in the form of grants for equitable share for service provision, and an institutional grant for building capacity in municipalities to help stabilise them.

These grants are a lifeline to cash-strapped municipalities, but their use is clearly defined. They can only be used for the purpose for which they were applied.

One cannot have an accounting system in municipalities where one robs Peter to pay Paul, in this case, robbing the grant money to pay salaries.

It indicates a lack of financial control. Perhaps it is good that Zikalala reiterated what we hoped our councillors would know.

At least he now knows they have been told this and can hold them to account. Properly.