Our Viewpoint | Mrs Mop

By Our Viewpoint

The name Mrs Mop or Mam Cele is synonymous with so much good in our city.

Yesterday we carried tributes for the legendary Anna-Maria Dumazile Cele, affectionately known as Mrs Mop, who died recently.

Cele had devoted her life to cleaning up the city in the most generous sense of volunteerism.

In the early 2000s, she single-handedly started cleaning up dirty and littered areas in the northern areas.

Where she cleaned, children came to play.

Cele then moved into the CBD where she brandished her mop and her civic activism around the streets, doing voluntary work for the Keep Pietermaritzburg Clean Association (KPCA).

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg’s ‘Mrs Mop’ dies at 76

Roping in homeless children and her family to help, she inspired others to clean their areas.

She harnessed the help of others to provide cleaning materials to extend the work she did.

Cele represented a shining beacon of hope, an example of what can be done, no matter one’s financial standing.

She began alone and left a legacy of conscientising others about keeping the city’s streets clean.

Cele’s vast legacy should be taught at local schools to inculcate her values into the minds of children. The City should honour her in a tangible way.

With the renaming of streets, perhaps the council could consider giving her such an honour.

Whenever people hear the name Anna-Maria Dumazile Cele or Mrs Mop, they should think of what they can do to emulate her actions.

ALSO READ | Fine work in Howick by mural artists

Take a walk through the streets of the city and you’ll see why this is of paramount importance.

Cele’s contribution to the betterment of our city should not be allowed to die with her.

Instead, it must inspire a new generation of people who care about the appearance and hygiene conditions of our streets.

As MPL Mervin Dirks said to The Witness, “Today our city could have been a shining example as the City of Roses if only this generation could take a leaf out of Mam Cele’s book.”

Indeed.