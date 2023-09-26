Our Viewpoint | Msunduzi risk assessment

By Our Viewpoint

The initiative by Msunduzi Municipality to proactively identify risks is a vital step towards responsible governance and effective risk management.

It provides a foundation for addressing the challenges and vulnerabilities that the municipality faces.

It enables the municipality to anticipate and counter potential challenges and threats before they escalate into significant problems.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi shuts down its call centre following a break-in

This can save the municipality time, resources and reputational damage in the long run. The municipality has also identified the risks according to how severe they are.

Fraud and corruption are identified as the top risks. By ranking the risks, the municipality can prioritise its efforts and resources towards mitigating the most critical threats.

This ensures that resources are allocated where they are needed most.

It helps in budgeting and planning for risk mitigation efforts, ensuring that funds are available when needed. The municipality’s openly acknowledging the risks demonstrates its transparency.

It shows that it is aware of its shortcomings and is taking steps to address them which helps develop public faith in the municipality.

One of the concerning risks identified is the deaths of both municipal employees and residents caused by fires.

This indicates a need for improved safety measures, emergency response and security protocols in the municipality.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi wants to change ‘costly’ water supply deal with uMgungundlovu

The city further faces the risk of having the Pietermaritzburg Airport licence revoked.

This could have serious economic implications for the overall city and it is important to address this risk to support local economic development.

The municipality said that the list could grow as officials in different business units are mandated to monitor any behaviour or actions that seek to be a stumbling block in the delivery of services to residents.

The commitment to continual risk assessment and mitigation is a positive sign for the municipality’s governance and service delivery efforts.