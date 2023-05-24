Our Viewpoint | Msunduzi taking action

By Our Viewpoint

We applaud Msunduzi Municipality’s prompt response to the exposé published in Saturday’s Weekend Witness of the squalid conditions of an illegal crèche operating in Church Street.

In Tuesday’s front page story, municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba announced that Msunduzi would be clamping down on illegal businesses and problem buildings in the city.

This is the kind of response we expect after the investigation that unearthed an illegal crèche operating from an unfit building, without even have a proper ceiling, and charging parents R350 to R400 a month.

Social workers rescued 26 children who had to endure unhygienic conditions, including sharing one communal toilet.

We also applaud the swift action from the Department of Social Development and SAPS, who, after being notified by The Witness last Thursday of the conditions at the bogus day care centre, swooped in on the premises and investigated the issue.

This resulted in the centre promptly being shut down and the children removed and accommodated elsewhere.

We can only hope our stories and investigations will prompt continued action.

Msunduzi also sent inspectors to the site, who found the building is not compliant with building regulations and not fit to operate as a day care centre.

It takes only a short trip through the city centre to see plenty of dilapidated buildings that look unsafe and are being used as either cheap accommodation or business premises.

In 2020, The Witness reported there were 50 buildings that contravened the by-laws; however, IFP leader in uMgungundlovu, Thinasonke Ntombela, this week told The Witness that nothing has been done about this, despite it being known that these buildings are not safe for human habitation.

We trust our stories will emphasise the importance of addressing this problem and look forward to seeing Msunduzi taking further action.