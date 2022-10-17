Our Viewpoint | Msunduzi’s disconnections

Witness Reporter

Instead of praise for the Msunduzi’s proactive approach to collecting overdue debt, its disconnection drive that started in September was met with controversy.

One reason was the number of city schools that fell prey to the rate arrears clamp down, amid matric trial exams and now, just before November’s final examinations.

Moreover, the schools were disconnected for debt owed by Public Works. It seems unfair that schools were punished in a purely business move.

Call it bad timing, or Msunduzi’s seemingly ruthless approach, but somehow the reasons – recovering much-needed revenue – behind the disconnections may have gotten lost amid the chaos.

While the city seems to be divided on Msunduzi’s approach, looking forward the focus should shift to ‘What now?’

Pietermaritzburg could definitely benefit from the R580 million Msunduzi raked in. As vocal and proud as the municipality has been in advertising their disconnection drive, it should be expected that Msunduzi will continue to proudly update ratepayers on where this R580 million will be going, which, hopefully, will be towards much-needed maintenance to failing infrastructure and cleaning up the city, instead of it silently disappearing into obscurity.

If followed through with the same vigour city officials threw behind the drive, perhaps Msunduzi can earn back some of the respect lost by many residents.

The drive served a purpose: it shocked departments, residents and businesses into paying their dues, which (as reported) DA councillor Ross Strachan believes was long overdue. It also uncovered a number of illegal connections, which contributed to further financial loss.

Better late than never, Msunduzi should use this money to clean up not just the city, but the systems that govern it. If this disconnection drive can set a precedent against future debt and illegal connections, that’s a start.

Using the recovered debt to meaningfully invest and rebuild Pietermaritzburg, should be the end goal that the municipality must be held accountable to.