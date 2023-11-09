Our Viewpoint | Municipality needs to hold landlords accountable

By Our Viewpoint

The state of the Pietermaritzburg central business and residential district has been concerning for many years.

Apart from potholes, broken pavements and blocked drains, inner-city decay and overcrowding has created near slum-like conditions in many parts of town.

The physical condition of buildings, many of them historic protected properties, is appalling.

Clearly landlords have been grossly negligent in making the necessary investment to properly maintain their properties, yet are richly rewarded from the rentals they receive.

Some landlords have gone as far as creating shack farms on their properties by renting out rooms to far more occupants than is currently allowed by law.

The overcrowded conditions are grim and vulnerable tenants have no choice but to endure their suffering in silence.

This week’s blitz by the municipality targeted illegal business operations. Many of these businesses are unlicensed and appear to flout multiple by-laws.

Of particular concern is the discovery that many of these informal businesses were peddling expired and unsafe food products to an unsuspecting public.

South Africa has witnessed a troubling surge in food poisoning cases linked to the consumption of such dubious items.

The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Champer of Business, as well as the Msunduzi Economic Development Agency (Meda) have raised their concerns and grievances on the state of the central city on multiple occasions.

We are finally seeing city officials and leadership taking responsibility for the current conditions and acting to reign in lawlessness.

It is a positive step and the municipality must remain resolute in upholding the law, not only against business owners who lease property but against the property owners who create the conditions that encourage inner city decay.