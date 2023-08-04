Our Viewpoint | Netball Proteas and Banyana Banyana

By Our Viewpoint

South Africa’s women’s soccer and netball teams had the country riding the wave of their impressive successes on Wednesday.

It was heart-warming to see the strong sense of unity among those South Africans who were supporting them.

In offices, people worked with half an eye on their phones, or abandoned work altogether to support Banyana Banyana, especially in the nail-biting last half.

Call it team building for corporate teams.

It was necessary.

Dinners were unashamedly eaten on Wednesday evening in front of the telly as many watched the Proteas netball team come back from behind to draw with New Zealand in a dramatic match.

Sport has a great unifying effect, as was seen historically with the 1995 World Cup win for the Springboks.

Few who saw the match will ever forget the image of then-president Nelson Mandela in a Springbok jersey and cap in June 1994 at Ellis Park, and the wave of elation that followed that win against the All Blacks, transcending complicated divisions in a way that was pure magic.

The two SA women’s teams showed the world they have the grit and guts to do what it takes on Wednesday.

Deservedly, it’s high time women’s sport was accorded equality with men’s sport.

Spar as the sponsor of the Proteas, and Sasol as the sponsor of Banyana Banyana, are to be congratulated for investing in the women of this country.

These companies will have won much goodwill with their willingness to assist the teams.

They have helped to energise women’s sport.

With the eyes of the world on these teams, other big brands should take a leaf out of their books.

Successful sportswomen serve to inspire other women to have hope and try harder to be the best they can be on the pitch, field or court.