Our Viewpoint | New ANCWL leadership

With the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) elective conference which took place at the weekend now over, the real work of the league’s new leadership lies ahead.

In other settings, the message to a new leadership would be simple: continue the great work that was done by your predecessors.

However, given the ANCWL’s history, there is no doubt that the immediate task of the organisation’s new top brass led by Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Sisisi Tolashe, should be to craft a turnaround strategy for the league, which is currently perceived as weak.

As things stand, the perception which the public has about the league is that it is a tool at the disposal of powerful men within the ANC.

Since 1993, when the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was elected president of the ANCWL, the league has been perceived as being indifferent to women’s daily struggles.

During the build-up to the ANC elective conference in 1999, it was Madikizela-Mandela and other ANCWL leaders who led the campaign for former president Thabo Mbeki’s election as ANC president.

The trend, which continued through the Jacob Zuma years, also resulted in ANCWL members failing to rally behind strong ruling party female candidates such as Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who in 2007 was unsuccessful in her bid to be elected ANC deputy president.

In periods where there are no ANC elections on the horizon, the women’s league leadership appears to switch off, only to re-emerge during ruling party internal elections.

As a result of the ANCWL’s preoccupation with internal party politics, the women’s struggle, including around the lack of access to job and business opportunities, is put on the back burner.

If the newly-elected top brass of the league wants to be taken seriously, then their immediate task should be around repositioning of the body as a champion of the struggle for real, meaningful gender equality.