Our Viewpoint | Not all schools are equal

By Our Viewpoint

The Witness reported on several issues facing schools last week alone, from section 21 schools not receiving funding on time, to pupils carrying dangerous weapons to school, to a special needs school having its power supply disconnected.

These issues facing schools in the province indicate that there are challenges and shortcomings in the education system.

ALSO READ | KZN schools suffer without funding

With the youth being our future leaders, how can we expect them to lead us when the education system appears to be so dysfunctional.

There is no doubt that education plays a crucial role in shaping future leaders.

A well-functioning education system fosters critical thinking, problem-solving skills and leadership qualities among pupils.

It equips them with the knowledge and values to contribute to society and become future leaders. Schools not receiving funding on time indicates a lack of financial management and coordination in the education system.

The delayed funding is leading to resource shortages and inadequate support for teachers and pupils.

The presence of dangerous weapons in schools raises concerns about the safety and security measures in place.

It shows that there is a lack of effective measures to prevent weapons from entering schools and a need for stronger security protocols.

ALSO READ | School transformation programme may end in chaos

The case of the unpaid electricity bills at a special needs school in Pietermaritzburg has disrupted teaching and learning and is undermining the overall functioning of the school.

The Department of Education needs to ensure that schools have the necessary funds and resources to meet their commitments and obligations.

The fact that some schools are running smoothly while others are facing challenges and disruptions highlights disparities within the education system.

The unevenness in the way schools are run indicates that not all pupils have equal access to quality education and opportunities for personal growth.