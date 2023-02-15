Our Viewpoint | Parties should come clean on coalitions

Witness Reporter

The current standoff between the IFP and EFF over the control of KwaZulu-Natal’s hung municipalities is a clear demonstration of how the accumulation of power, rather than the need to serve citizens, is the main driver in the formation of coalitions.

The EFF, which, after the 2021 municipal elections, was allocated deputy mayor positions in return for backing the IFP’s bid to take over the province’s hung municipalities, has since withdrawn its support for the IFP.

According to IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa, the EFF resolved to walk away after the IFP refused to give in to the red berets’ demand that one of the hung municipalities currently under the control of the IFP should be handed over to the EFF.

The EFF’s demand was made despite the red berets’ earlier declaration that the reason the party resolved to enter a coalition with the IFP was to ensure that the “corrupt ANC” was prevented from taking over any of the province’s municipalities.

If indeed the reason for forming an alliance with the IFP was to protect the citizens of the KZN municipalities from “ANC corruption,” how come the issue of whether the EFF was given exclusive control of one of the hung councils is so important that it becomes a deal breaker.

More worrying, is the fact that it was not only in KwaZulu-Natal where political parties hoodwinked voters into believing that the sole purpose for pursuing a coalition was to ensure that residents of hung municipalities received better services.

In the Johannesburg Metro, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) recently pulled out of a coalition arrangement it had with the DA after a dispute over the allocation of mayoral positions.

While there is nothing wrong with political parties’ pursuit of positions in council, there is everything wrong with misleading citizens.