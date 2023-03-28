Our viewpoint | Pit latrines at schools

Witness Reporter

Children’s basic right to education is being compromised by the lack of suitable sanitation at over 800 schools across the country.

The Witness yesterday reported that the Department of Education is lagging behind in its job to replace the pit latrines at 800 schools that are still using them.

Since launching the Sanitation appropriate for education (Safe) project in 2018, less than two-thirds of the schools on the list have received the adequate level of sanitation, which was supposed to be provided to all schools by the end of 2022.

It begs the question, if it has taken almost six years to attend to two thirds, what is the plan to fast-track that number to ensure the Department of Education reaches its extended deadline of eradicating pit toilets in schools by 2025?

The Department of Education, whose job it is to ensure the learning environment is suitable for pupils, needs to ensure projects under its portfolio are attended to with serious commitment.

KZN DA education spokesperson Imran Keeka in yesterday’s article also raised the concern over pit latrines that are so full they are unusable and pose the risk of drowning if a young child were to fall into one.

How is this acceptable?

Not to mention one school the DA visited where two teachers, responsible for 78 pupils, have to leave their class to take pupils to the dangerous pits whenever they need the toilet.

One can only imagine the disruptions to teaching this would have in a lesson.

With March being human rights month, this is a glaring reminder of the great lengths still needed to achieve all of the human rights we so proudly celebrate every March 21.