Our viewpoint | Plan of action

We desperately want to believe there’s light at the end of the dark, depressing tunnel that is the city’s current power crisis.

Considering DA caucus leader Ross Strachan’s scepticism in yesterday’s front-page story, that Msunduzi’s plan to fix the city’s power woes will amount to nothing more than a “pipe dream”, we challenge Msunduzi, for all of our sakes, to prove this sentiment wrong.

It’s no surprise that the history of maladministration and abuse of resources at the City’s helm has depreciated the trust of its residents.

Sticking to the plan, in this instance, could be the first step towards rebuilding that trust.

You cannot blame residents for their negative response, instead the city should use that negative energy to fuel its pursuit of proving everyone wrong.

If the plan, as deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize detailed to The Witness, is to settle the R194 million Eskom debt, we want the next headline to read something like: “debt settled”.

The R10 million budgeted to fill critical vacant posts in the electricity department must be followed up with the news of qualified and experienced workers joining the team.

Furthermore, on the construction of the Eastwood substation to stabilise the grid and ease pressure placed on other substations, which we’re told will be completed by year-end, we want to publish a picture of the new infrastructure in all its glory.

And about Msunduzi’s roll-out of hand-held meter reading devices, featured in today’s paper, promising a more accurate billing process, we want to see these devices in use and hear less of inaccurate billing and exorbitant estimations that have plagued the billing system for too long.

As the media, we get tired of publishing plans that turn out to be empty promises, as much as readers get despondent when reading about them.

So please, Msunduzi, make action of your plans. We’re waiting and watching.