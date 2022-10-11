Our Viewpoint | Police numbers

Witness Reporter

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s meeting with community members in Clermont, Durban, as reported, makes for sobering reading.

Cele went to Clermont following concerns regarding rising crime that were expressed by the community during a crime-prevention imbizo.

Cele revealed statistics which point to one of the most obvious reasons why rampant crime continues, and explains why perceptions are correct that effective policing has declined in South Africa.

He reportedly said that there are 20 000 less police officers now than there were in 2010 when the country had a population of 50 million.

The population now stands at 63 million.

The number of police is now one to 450 people, compared to one to 220 people in 2010.

The lack of police is observable when people go to police stations to report crimes and are turned away.

It was evident in the dereliction of policing during the July 2021 unrest. and it’s plain when we see criminals behave as if the threat of being caught by the law is no longer a deterrent.

Cele offered a glimmer of light, saying that 10 000 new police officers will be completing their training at police college this year.

Of these, 1 800 are coming to KZN. Well, it’s a start.

In the meanwhile, those in authority must ensure that service levels are raised at police stations.

The police must be given the tools necessary to do their work so there are no excuses not to do what they need to do.

The dedicated police officers who go the extra mile every day must be supported and valued.

The deadwood who don’t do their best to contribute to law and order, and assisting the public, must be dealt with.

Cele, in the style of so many other politicians, merely pointed out the effects of the failure to implement good governance by the ruling party.