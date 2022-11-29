Our viewpoint | Police service under siege

Witness Reporter

Plessislaer has a reputation for topping the crime charts, last week’s 2022/23 second-quarter report was a case in point.

So it felt like a particularly devastating blow when the already strained police station lost a woman sergeant on Saturday — killed on duty, attending to a case of assault at a Snathing home — just as we moved into the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign against GBV last Friday.

To have a police officer shot and killed after being refused entry to investigate a reported assault, with one captain injured, must make officers on the ground question their own safety, let alone their authority.

And what about the community, who are encouraged to report crimes, especially GBV cases, this month?

ALSO READ | Sergeant attached to Pietermaritzburg’s Plessislaer police station shot dead

The brazenness of criminals is leaving our police service worse for wear and communities disillusioned with fear.

How hard must it be to put on your blue armour knowing it isn’t received with the respect it deserves?

In his crime statistics report last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that the police service has lost 22 officers in the line of duty in the short space of three months. Learning that this is only two fewer members from last year is a sobering revelation rather than any consolation.

Cele emphasised that SAPS members are encouraged to defend themselves “at all times” against “ruthless criminals”.

When waging war against criminals, bolstering the police service and ensuring they are fit to fight seems like the first move. Plessislaer police station is long overdue for a resource boost.

National SAPS desperately needs to hear Plessislaer’s cries and match the resources to fight the crime.

Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of Sergeant Nomkhosi Dlamini, the injured captain, and other Plessislaer officers, who have to face the cruel world again today and tomorrow, with increasing demands and dangers, but one officer gone.