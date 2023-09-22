By Our Viewpoint

Political assassinations and taxi-related hits continue unabated in KwaZulu-Natal where the streets literally drip with the blood of those marked by the big guns who pay the hit men to do their dirty work for them.

Recent events have shown that the rate of political killings has not slowed down, and as we head towards elections next year, it’s not realistic to imagine that they will do so any time soon.

Taxi-related hits are a far too regular occurrence and in many of these incidents, more than one person dies as cars are sprayed with bullets by slick, well-armed and clearly well-trained gunmen.

In both politically motivated hits and taxi hits, those doing the shooting often disappear into the background, never to be found.

Yesterday, we reported that an ANC councillor from Ward 7 in Mkhambathini Local Municipality, Mzwandile “Nganono” Shandu, was approached by unknown gunmen who fired on his vehicle in Section B, Umlazi, killing him.

Last month, Shandu was ambushed in uMbumbulu, but he escaped.

Someone wanted him dead.

Interviewed on SAfm yesterday by Stephen Grootes, ANC KZN Provincial Secretary Bheki Mtolo said that about 200 assassins have been arrested.

He praised the work of the National Task Team put together by Police Minister Bheki Cele, saying they are doing a great job.

Mtolo said when assassins are planning to kill someone, they do it systematically, first watching the people who are their targets.

They are professionals who have been trained in their bloody craft.

But by who?

Mtolo said what gives the ANC and the police sleepless nights is the way that those who are pulling the strings of the hitmen remain unknown.

The trigger-pullers, he said, are not the master minds but they will go down for life imprisonment rather than tell the police who was behind the order they received to kill.

It’s not difficult to imagine why.