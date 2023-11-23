Our Viewpoint | Politicians masquerading as municipal staff

By Our Viewpoint

While amending the Constitution has become an unpopular practice, particularly in Africa where it has largely been undertaken to extend the term of office of dictators, the recent court ruling compelling the South African Local Government Association (Salga) to allow senior politicians to occupy positions in municipalities is proof that there are instances where there is a genuine need to amend the Constitution.

Salga, which had relied on the recently amended Municipal Systems Act barring politicians from being employed in municipalities, suffered a setback when the Labour Court ruled that the amendments were unconstitutional.

ALSO READ | KZN Parliament approves NHI Bill

The amendments, the court found, infringed on the municipal workers’ freedom of association enshrined in the Constitution.

If allowed to stand, the court said, the amendments would restrict the right of municipal workers to join the political party of their choice.

While the grounds provided by the court were compelling, the reasons which led to Parliament amending the Municipal System Act were equally compelling: politicians moonlighting as municipal workers have left a trail of destruction in the local government sphere.

They have used their political influence to subvert administrative processes, undermine managers and collapse the culture of accountability within local government.

They have used their closeness to the mayor and other high-ranking municipal political figures to loot council coffers through, among other things, exerting pressure on managers to award tenders to companies linked to political organisations.

ALSO READ | LifeLine Pietermaritzburg to march to Parliament

Given that most municipalities are dysfunctional largely due to the interference of politicians in the administration, it made sense for government to do something about the problem.

Perhaps Parliament needs to revisit the constitution with a view to closing any loopholes that pose a risk to good governance. Clear boundaries are needed.