Our Viewpoint | Poor road repair

It is concerning to find out that the N3 highway from the Peter Brown off-ramp to Liberty Midlands Mall already needs to be re-patched due to the low quality of finishing and materials used in the December 2022 repair job.

The project reportedly cost R340 million and for motorists using that road, it seemed that the repairs took forever.

Re-patching the road will require more construction work, which will again lead to traffic disruptions and delays.

The work is expected to take up to three months.

Not only was the construction process a major inconvenience that caused frustration for people who travelled on that road, numerous accidents occurred during the construction work.

The road construction was contracted out by the South African National Roads Agency.

It needs to get to the bottom of why there was poor-quality finishing and materials used.

It is a poor reflection on Sanral and its contractors in general.

It makes residents question if they have the ability to deliver high quality road infrastructure projects.

The blunder raises so many questions, including whether the tender was granted in a proper manner, whether the contractor was qualified and experienced, and why no inspections by Sanral took place while construction was taking place.

The repair work is going to cost Sanral a significant amount of money which might affect its budget, which could have a ripple effect on its other projects.

Also, one also has to wonder how long the patch job will last before it will have to be redone, leading to even further costs and inconvenience.

And has the overall lifespan of the road been affected?

These are questions that Sanral needs to answer.