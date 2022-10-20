Our Viewpoint | Post Offices closing

Witness Reporter

A well-functioning country should have a well-functioning Post Office.

It doesn’t matter that technology has largely replaced sending mail.

You still can’t e-mail a parcel.

Some things need to be done by post.

The advent of private postal services has been a boon to consumers who fortunately now can make use of parcel services at their local grocery store or an outlet of Postnet, for example.

For many people, a visit to the Post Office was a regular occurrence.

They’d renew their driver’s licence there, send off a trackable parcel, collect their grant or check for mail in their post office box.

These visits have become more and more difficult to do, as Post Offices have closed because their rent was not paid to the shopping centres where they were based.

Some of the Post Offices that have shut include the once-proud Hilton Post Office, the Merrivale Post Office, Scottsville, Parklane and Cascades.

That left the Liberty Midlands Mall Post Office as the go-to place for many people needing to use the services without venturing into the CBD.

Now we hear that the Liberty Mall branch has also closed after not keeping up with its rental costs.

Any business that inhabits a prime spot at a mall has an obligation to pay the required rent.

Rental for a business concern should be budgeted for in advance and never paid on an ad hoc basis as funds do or don’t become available.

Like staff salaries, it is not something that can be left to chance.

Also, many Post Offices and the properties they occupy are in a very poor state of repair.

The Willowton Post Office is a case in point.

Its once neat gardens are now an eyesore, a blight on the surrounding area.

It is sobering to see the evidence of yet another very important establishment in the country floundering.