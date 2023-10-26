Our Viewpoint | Power outages

By Our Viewpoint

As the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands enters its storm season, Msunduzi municipality’s response to the major electricity outrages gives cause for concern and leaves much to be desired.

Heavy storms in summer are not an anomaly.

They are part of the seasonal weather patterns here.

The electricity department must be prepared and properly capacitated for this, with enough staff and the right resources to deal with the effects of storms.

The list of outages since last weekend has been long.

ALSO READ | Outages affect Willowton

The City has clearly struggled to cope with the workload as swathes of the city, including residential and major industrial areas in Willowton, have been left without power for days.

Machines ground to a halt, refrigeration systems stopped working and profits will have been affected.

Contrary to what many believe, not every factory has a generator that can keep their whole system running.

If they do, their diesel costs will have been exorbitant this past week.

Given the importance of the industrial power hub of the city for jobs and the city’s economy, where are the ringfeeds?

Where are the standby teams or contractors who can be mobilised to restore power quickly and get the machines running again?

ALSO READ | Corridor Africa Technologies responds to cable outages in South Africa

Industry can ill afford outages of this nature which will only serve to drive factories away and add to the City’s battle to entice new plants to set up shop here.

Melanie Veness, the chairperson of the Association of South African Chambers, said it is unclear whether any of the damage to the system could have been prevented if the infrastructure was not as old and as unmaintained as it is.

The result of the downtime, she said, has cost the factories and our economy hundreds of millions of rands.

The call from both residents and industry regarding the City’s response to the effects of storms on our electricity systems is clear — do better, Msunduzi.