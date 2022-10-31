Our Viewpoint | Promise of justice

Witness Reporter

The appearance in the dock at Middelburg Magistrate’s Court last week of former Eskom group executive Matshela Koko was well-timed.

It brought some measure of a promise of justice to the country as it endured another extended wave of load shedding – largely the result of an organisation stripped to the core by corruption.

Koko, his wife Mosima and stepdaughter Koketso Choma appeared in connection with a multibillion-rand contract between a Swiss engineering company, ABB, and Eskom.

ABB is reported to have subcontracted work to Impulse International, a company partially owned by Choma.

She is alleged to have received some R30 million from the deal.

Mosima reportedly received some of this money as well.

If these allegations are proven in court, the levels of brazenness which were involved in the deal and its backhands can only be described as arrogant.

It would show a blatant disregard for business ethics, honour and the law by the very person entrusted and paid to run an organisation of the scope, size and importance of Eskom.

It is no wonder the country sits in the dark. If the group executive was indeed involved in dodgy deals of this magnitude, no one can feign surprise if his subordinates followed suit.

There is still widespread and pervasive theft and graft playing out in the organisation.

Ubiquitous statements in Eskom load shedding notices like “persistent high levels of breakdowns of generating units” and “depleted emergency generation reserves” are testament to where we find ourselves – in an economy limping along because of a failing power utility.

The eyes of the country will be on the courts as Koko and his co-accused account for the allegations against them.

A conviction would serve to start showing citizens that government is resolved to act against state capture and its various captains who showed no compunction in steering us onto a rocky shore, while the power had failed at the lighthouse.