Our Viewpoint | Proteas’ flop

South Africa is likely viewed in the cricketing world as the best nation not to have won a World Cup tournament.

The problem is, that is not a compliment, because the Proteas have failed on too many occasions through their own shortcomings down the years.

Their latest flop at the T20 World Cup in Australia has again left fans very upset — and possibly bamboozled — over what must be one of world sport’s most perplexing matters: a team full of talent consistently losing when it matters most on the world stage.

Ominously, the South Africans landed Down Under with skipper Temba Bavuma in bad form and with coach Mark Boucher having already made plans to leave for another job after the tournament.

After their opening match against Zimbabwe was declared a no-result due to the weather, hope returned when the Proteas beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in the next game, and their campaign looked much rosier when they defeated mighty India by five wickets in the following match.

Things also got better for Bavuma personally in the next match, but the weather saw his team end on the wrong side of a DLS calculation against Pakistan.

As if that wasn’t disappointing enough, calamity struck last Sunday when the Proteas were stunned by the minnows from the Netherlands in a 13-run defeat and were sent home packing.

Considering everything that has been looked at through the years as a possible remedy for this problem, some might now feel that a stress-reducing chip needs to be implanted in the Proteas’ heads for major events to help them finally achieve glory.

But since that can’t be done, those who have big titles within Cricket South Africa are obliged to find a solution to this problem as soon as possible.

The long-suffering fans deserve nothing less.