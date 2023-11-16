Our Viewpoint | Public infrastructure vandalism

By Our Viewpoint

The rampant theft and vandalism of public infrastructure within the Msunduzi Municipality is a reflection of the extent to which the council is failing to discharge its duties.

In yesterday’s Witness, we reported on two matters: traffic light vandalism and the theft of equipment for boreholes which are being installed by the municipality to mitigate against water shortages within the city.

As far as the traffic light vandalism is concerned, traffic lights at some road intersections within the city are not working as thieves have removed tyco-eclipse controllers.

On the borehole project, Msunduzi Mayor Mzi Thebolla has warned that the R8 million project is at risk after it came to light that thieves are already targeting the equipment.

While the theft and vandalism of public infrastructure within the city should be of major concern, it is something which should be expected given the high rate of crime in and around Pietermaritzburg.

The call by the municipality for city residents to protect public infrastructure in their neighbourhoods is a noble one.

However, such an appeal must not distract from the fact that the municipality is the principal protector of public infrastructure in the city.

There is nothing wrong with urging the public to report such crimes should they witness them, but the buck stops with the municipality.

Over and above the development of strategies to prevent such theft and vandalism, the municipality has the responsibility to track down and apprehend the culprits.

For several years, the municipality has been talking about increasing the number of CCTV cameras and security personnel in the city as part of its response to the high crime levels.

However, so far, it has been business as usual for the municipality, which despite increasing taxes, appears to be doing little to beef up security around the city.