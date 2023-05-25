Our Viewpoint | Questionable luxury regarding city vehicles

By Our Viewpoint

Yesterday we wrote again about the quest by the City to procure new cars for the mayor and speaker.

The cars they seek to replace have 175 000 km and 155 000 km on the clock respectively, and are “frequently breaking down”, like much of the city’s unmaintained infrastructure.

The municipality motivated its request for new cars by saying the repairs to these vehicles were expensive and uneconomical.

They added that the breaking down of these cars means they have to hire vehicles for the mayor and speaker to use, the cost being pegged at R53 900 per month to hire a car for the mayor alone.

The speaker’s car has been in the workshop for over a year.

The council report motivating for the purchase of new cars did not say how much has been spent on hiring cars for the speaker for over a year.

If a car with 175 000 km or 155 000 km on the clock is breaking down frequently, it could point to the cars being driven badly or not having regular services and routine maintenance.

Many of us drive cars with much more mileage on the clock, and because we look after them, they last.

If the fact that these cars are not in a reliably drivable condition is not worrying enough, the City wants to spend more than the amount allowed in the stipulated guidelines (R700 000) to buy cars, not exceeding R1,1 million per vehicle. These are luxury vehicle costs.

Why do the mayor and speaker think they are entitled to luxury cars when the city is in such a dire financial state? Why are the cars they use so compromised? And why should funds from ratepayers’ and residents’ coffers be used to cater to their vanity?

If the mayor and speaker need new cars, these should be fit for use. Our city cannot, in the precarious state it is in, afford luxury for any councillor.