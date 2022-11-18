Our Viewpoint | Ramaphosa’s role in Phala Phala scandal could spell chaos

Witness Reporter

The agenda of opposition parties and that of ANC members opposed to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second-term bid have coalesced in the wake of Parliament’s independent panel investigation into the Phala Phala scandal.

The panel, whose findings will be made public in the next two weeks, has taken centre stage, with Ramaphosa’s opponents pinning their hopes on the panel finding him guilty.

Should the panel find that Ramaphosa has a case to answer, opposition parties will use the panel’s report as a weapon to get him removed through Parliament’s impeachment processes.

While almost all opposition parties claim to be champions of the country’s anti-corruption campaign, they are, however, uncomfortable with Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption stance as the president’s fight against graft has the potential to convince voters that the ANC is now a rehabilitated party.

Such a shift in voter sentiments could result in the ANC returning to power in the 2024 national elections, putting paid to the opposition parties’ hopes of governing the country through a coalition post 2024.

It is therefore not surprising that the president of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyo Zungula this week went to the extent of threatening action against members of the panel should they conclude that Ramaphosa has no case to answer.

On the other hand, ANC members opposed to Ramaphosa’s second term are hoping that the panel’s findings will disqualify him from standing as the party’s presidential candidate in the organisation’s national elective conference scheduled for December.

Realising that bodies such as the Public Protector’s Office currently investigating the Phala Phala scandal will not be able to conclude their probes before the ANC elective conference, Ramaphosa’s opponents in the ANC have shifted their focus to the panel which is scheduled to conclude its probe by the end of November.

It’s going to be an interesting few weeks.