Our Viewpoint | Rampant criminality

Nompilo Kunene

A story in the Weekend Witness on Saturday spoke of the desperation felt by the owners of businesses in the city centre who are struggling with the ongoing problems attached to drug addiction and a burgeoning number of addicts living on the city’s streets.

Drug abuse is rife in our city, and while the activities of addicts used to be confined to dark alleys and abandoned buildings, it now pervades the streets where many of us shop and work.

Sources tell us that a drive around the city in the early hours of the morning will reveal hundreds of vagrants sleeping on the streets, in shop entrances, under bridges and elsewhere.

During the day, they beg at every robot, commit petty theft from shops in the CBD and harass and mug pedestrians.

They also break into cars parked in the CBD and help themselves to what’s there.

While police tell us that they have made an impressive number of arrests for drugs in the city – with 631 people nabbed for drugs between April last year and January – it’s clear that even this intervention has not slowed the problem.

We know that from time to time police do operations where they swoop in and clean up the city centre, but often those selling drugs get the warning as police arrive en masse and the drugs are hidden or disposed of.

Sustained police visibility is one of the best ways to clamp down on crime.

Patrol cars making the rounds, bobbies on the beat and cameras watching the streets are good deterrents.

Authorities must focus hard on the inner-city drug problem, to stop the fallout of rampant criminality on businesses that are trying to make an honest living, and the patrons who want to support them.

We cannot allow whoonga and other addicts to claim the streets of this city from law abiding citizens.