Our Viewpoint | Rampant Theft

By Our Viewpoint

There is a systematic, if uncoordinated, attack on our infrastructure which government and active citizenry are losing fast.

This rampant theft is going largely unchecked. There have been countless stories done about the theft of cables, parts of substations, bridge railings, components for water meters, drain covers and other infrastructure being whisked away.

The brazen nature of this thieving has extended to the roof of our beloved city hall in broad daylight.

Many of the thefts, we are told, are perpetrated by addicts who are desperate to get enough money for their next hit.

ALSO READ | Vodacom KZN tightens security to combat vandalism and theft

The thieves have also moved into the suburbs where residents are finding themselves under siege by fence hoppers who take whatever they can lay their hands on easily.

There needs to be a concerted, combined effort by police, security companies and civil society to stop these nefarious activities which take place often under the cover of night and mostly during load shedding.

Many residents have had sheds broken into and bicycles, lawnmowers and even patio furniture disappearing at night while they sleep.

Neighbourhood Whatsapp groups come alive at night with multiple reports of intruders in yards, but the nimble thieves disappear into the night without a trace.

We cannot get used to a situation where our infrastructure is being eroded by those who have a habit to feed.

They cannot feel free to help themselves to our belongings. The deeds of so many addicts can have manifold effects on business and industry, even with the potential to result in job losses.

ALSO READ | Copper sheeting theft: Case against trio postponed

It’s time to get tough on these saboteurs and show them tough consequences for their unrelenting assault on our precious, already beleaguered infrastructure.

As if the consequences of cadre deployment, unfilled posts, corruption and a lack of maintenance are not enough.