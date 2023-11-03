Our Viewpoint | Reckless trucking

By Our Viewpoint

The recent incident involving a tipper truck crashing into a house on Old Howick Road serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing concerns regarding heavy-duty trucks on our roads, particularly on the N3 between Hilton and Cato Ridge.

While the investigation into Wednesday’s crash is still unfolding it appears that truck drivers are driving through residential areas to avoid congestion at the compulsory truck stop-and-go before the steep Townhill decline.

Now they are hurtling down the narrow winding Old Howick Road.

Residents who live in the area have complained repeatedly about the danger posed by trucks using this route.

Trucks, particularly those heading to the Richards Bay coal terminal, have gained notoriety for their reckless driving, speeding and lawlessness.

They flagrantly disregard speed limits in construction zones and brazenly occupy lanes they are prohibited from using.

The root cause of this problem is not poor visibility of signage or presence of traffic authorities but a lack of effective law enforcement.

In an age of technological advancement, the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral), custodian of our national roads, should be at the forefront of deploying technology to aid law enforcement.

Trucking companies already employ GPS monitoring for their vehicles.

There should be no excuse for allowing errant truck drivers to endanger lives on our highways.

One way to address this issue is to hold trucking companies accountable for the actions of their drivers.

Imposing hefty fines on companies whose drivers flout the law would be a strong incentive for them to ensure compliance.

We urgently need increased enforcement in construction zones, particularly along high-risk sections.

Traffic authorities should be patrolling these areas, not merely parked on the side of the road.

Too many lives have been lost on our roads and if urgent action is not forthcoming, many more lives will be lost.