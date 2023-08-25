Our Viewpoint | Respect for BRICS

By Our Viewpoint

As the Brics summit played out in Johannesburg, with some 50 heads of state and their governments seeing the best of what South Africa has to offer, there is a sense that there’s a groundswell of respect for Africa from the world.

South Africa has much to do with that. There was a palpable buzz in Sandton while the summit took place there.

And this extended to headlines around the world.

President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday announced that the “Brics family” is expanding.

AFP reports that Brics leaders say the level of interest from the almost two dozen nations that have applied to join Brics is proof that the bloc’s message is resonating deeply in the Global South.

Yesterday, Ramaphosa officially welcomed the new Brics members, the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as full members from January.

Accounting for 40% of the world’s population and a quarter of the global economy, Brics as it stands now, represents a significant share of the wealth on our planet.

If South Africa can foster more trade ties with the new countries, this could translate into a boon for local industries.

Apart from the economic benefits flowing from the agreements reached by Brics members, the summit enhanced the status of the African continent in the eyes of the world.

The summit proved that Africa is not just a begging bowl but can be an economic giant capable of shaping the future of the globe.

The fact that two other African countries: Egypt and Ethiopia, have joined the Brics bloc, proves how African countries are ready to make a contribution to the development of a new world order.

Indeed, the Brics summit has shone a positive, brighter light on our continent.