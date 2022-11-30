Our Viewpoint | Roads need urgent attention

Witness Reporter

It is gratifying to see that the City is taking action to repair the cavernous potholes in Willowton Road, as featured in Monday’s Witness.

Before The Witness made its move to the Pietermaritzburg Central Business District recently, we had motivated vociferously for the poor state of Willowton Road to be repaired.

Others in the area had also communicated their concerns to us on an ongoing basis.

ALSO READ | Damaged Willowton Road to finally receive much-needed repairs

It seems that the vox populi of that area has now been heard.

While it’s a boon for that area that the road gets attention, many other streets are also in urgent need of repair.

After three wet summer seasons, both arterial and residential roads are degrading at an alarming rate.

The problem with this, notwithstanding the damage to people’s vehicles and the inherent dangers of driving on these roads — especially at night in the rain — is that it adds to the overall sense of decay of our municipality.

Pitted roads do not lend themselves to investment.

They boast of a City that is not in control of one of the most in-your-face aspects of service delivery — maintaining the roads.

In this vein, Old Howick Road can only be described as a death trap.

The potholes are so deep that they are very likely to result in damage to axles and burst tyres if any motorist makes contact with them.

As it is being used more frequently due to the work being done on the N3 at Town Hill, this road is in a state which requires emergency repairs.

The fact that massive trucks are also sneaking down Old Howick Road to avoid the frequent chaos on Town hill is creating further damage to the road surface.

The City must prioritise main arterial routes for repairs and then start making inroads into residential areas across the entire municipal area.

There is lots more rain to come. We need urgent action.