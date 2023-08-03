Our viewpoint | Roadworks on n3

By Our Viewpoint

As the dust settles from the roadworks on the highway at Townhill, the stretch of the N3 between the capital City and Durban has now become the focus of motorists’ concerns.

The roadworks there have resulted in major congestion and regular traffic backlogs, lasting for hours at a time, especially in the aftermath of accidents.

Recently, crashes have been taking place almost daily on the stretch of road where it’s reduced to two lanes due to upgrades by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

Beside the loss of life and injuries to those involved in the crashes, we’ve also reported on a child who was in a car stuck in a traffic jam who became severely dehydrated and had to be rushed to hospital during a particularly long delay.

The upgrades from Pietermaritzburg to Durban are expected to last for between eight years to 10 years, so we’d better learn to live with them. The road agency told us there are countless incidents of drivers not complying with the rules of the road.

It said that its current unaudited data reveals that 77% of the vehicles travelling through the N3 construction sites this year were going over the 80 km/h speed limit.

Sanral also blames distracted driving, including the use of cellphones while driving, and reckless driving, as contributors to crashes. This points to the fact that as traffic policing on the whole has declined over time, motorists see speed limits as mere suggestions and feel the rules of the road don’t apply to them.

Sanral appears to be doing what it can to make the road as safe as possible. It’s up to drivers to obey speed limits and apply their full concentration to driving. Pity those who commute on the road each day.

Pity those who have booked flights from King Shaka airport. The potential for drivers to be delayed and even miss their flights is huge.