Our Viewpoint | Robberies at restaurants

Recent incidents of crime that have been observed at eateries and bars is cause for concern.

This year, the media has reported on too many occasions where diners have been robbed while seated at their tables at restaurants.

In March in Durban, a gang of men robbed a restaurant in Umgeni Park, snatching items from customers as they were dining.

The robbers opened fire as they fled and three patrons were critically injured.

One of them died some time later.

The robbery that took place at an eatery in Pietermaritzburg last week shows that on-street eateries are very vulnerable to the acts of armed robbers.

Similarly, staff can be targets, as was shown in the shooting of a cashier in a fast-food outlet at a garage in the city recently.

By their very nature, alcohol-fuelled fights and unruly behaviour make a case for security guards to be stationed at eateries.

Yesterday, we wrote that a patron at an upmarket restaurant was arrested after allegations that during an altercation a weapon, which turned out to be a gas-gun, was exhibited.

The stories of tavern murders, even multiple murders, grab headlines far too often.

Restaurants and bars are soft targets.

Customers are relaxed, few are armed presumably, some have had alcohol, and they are frequented at night.

People are seated at their tables with handbags, wallets and cellphones often in plain sight.

Restaurants generally also have tills containing a stash of cash.

As places of relaxation, patrons should be able to feel at ease and safe while dining or drinking in their leisure time.

Few restaurants exhibit the presence of security guards at their entrances, but this may need a rethink.

While malls are protected by mall security generally, guards need to be more visible around the restaurants there.

Those in the restaurant industry have a responsibility to come up with ways to make diners feel safe while in their establishments.