Our Viewpoint | Rugby World Cup

South Africans are excited about the coming Rugby World Cup (RWC) in France and the Springboks’ hopes of defending the title they won in Japan four years ago.

This is perfectly understandable when one considers we are not only a major rugby-playing nation, but have had three RWC triumphs to date, which further served as a unifying factor on the social front each time.

This week, those sporting and psychological elements were lifted in terms of the 2023 showpiece, which starts on September 8, when Bok captain Siya Kolisi made his return from an injury lay-off and was able to be selected by coach Jacques Nienaber to face Wales in a warm-up match set for this weekend.

In a country that always seems to need mental “healing” for various reasons, Kolisi’s comeback will, no doubt, help to boost team play and the social aspects surrounding the Boks.

As Nienaber said: “He has been our captain for the last six years and it is always nice to get a guy back who has that sort of experience, plus Siya brings a lekker vibe and I’m looking forward to seeing him on the field in a match.”

However, that “lekker vibe” will only be experienced by a limited number of South Africans as far as live television coverage of the matches is concerned.

That’s because the SABC is once again playing second fiddle to the private broadcaster SuperSport when it comes to showing major sporting competitions, ostensibly for financial reasons.

But while a temporary streaming service subscription exists as an option for those who can’t afford pay tv subscriptions, it is hoped the SABC will quickly explore ways to provide some live coverage of the games.

For the last RWC, the national broadcaster was able to screen the final and third-place playoff live in a deal with SuperSport.

South African fans will hold thumbs for a bit more this time.