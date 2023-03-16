Our viewpoint | Rural roads

Witness Reporter

While city drivers are well-acquainted with the cavernous potholes on our roads, an article in yesterday’s Witness highlights the struggle that farmers are having with the poor state of rural roads.

The KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union (KwaNalu) said that economic development is being hampered in rural areas as the roads there deteriorate.

They have urged farmers to report road damage by using Sanra’s Vala Zonke pothole reporting app.

Kwanalu said that Sanral has undertaken to give its attention to each entry made via the app.

While the state of some rural roads is excellent, some have become eroded to the point of being the territory of 4×4 vehicles only.

This makes the collection and delivery of milk by large specialised trucks, for example, a difficult exercise.

Throw some heavy weather into the mix and it can become impossible as water obscures potholes and roads become impassable.

It is also dangerous.

And it’s not only farmers who suffer.

Our province is scattered through with rural villages which rely on a road network for taxis to traverse.

A decimated road can also have dire consequences for the tourism industry.

Few people will want to chance a damaged sump or damaged tyres and rims to get to a holiday destination.

There is also the risk of breaking down on a lonely road, which few will want to risk.

The AA reported last year on research that shows how poor road environments contribute to the upward trajectory of fatal car crashes.

The AA also raised concerns about poorly maintained road markings and poor road signage in this regard.

With a few exceptions, government has allowed rural roads to get to the point they are at now, where repairing them will be a lengthy and costly exercise.

But with food security a major factor in ensuring the health of a populous, it is not a luxury, but a vital necessity.